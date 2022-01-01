Ministry releases schedule for reopening of schools on January 3rd

The Ministry of Education yesterday released its schedule for the reopening of schools on Monday, January 3, 2022.

According to the schedule, pupils at the nursery level will attend face-to-face learning as of January 3, and sessions will be for four hours each day. The schools will use a rotation system. At the primary level pupils will have online and face-to-face classes which will see them attending physical classes on a rotation schedule. At the secondary level, students of Grade Seven will have face-to-face and online classes. When attending face-to-face classes the students will use a rotation system. The Grade Eight to Twelve classes will have face-to-face only classes. These students will have classes every day.