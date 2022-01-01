Systems to rescue domestic violence victims failed Malini Wahid

Despite around 10 reports being filed with the police and a range of government and non-government options to battle domestic violence, Malini Wahid, 48, was not provided with the protection she needed and on December 10th she was murdered by her husband who later took his own life.

For many like Wahid’s family, the legal and law enforcement system failed her leaving her without remedy or maybe the help that was needed was not as easily accessible as it appears.

On December 10th, tragedy struck when Wahid, a mother of two was beaten and strangled to death in her Martyr’s Ville, New Scheme, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home by her husband, Balram Heeralall who then took his own life.