Cops probing attorney in obstruction of justice matter

A prominent attorney and a man are now at the centre of a police investigation after they allegedly offered a witness in a 2016 murder a “large” sum of money to alter her statement.

Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar, in a press statement yesterday said that while the man was arrested, efforts were being made to contact the attorney.

They are accused of attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

According to the statement, investigations revealed that the woman reported to the police that the man in custody and the attorney approached her and told her that relatives of the accused were offering a large sum of money for her to change her statement.

The woman who is a witness in the murder case which is currently before the court had already given her statement, the police said.