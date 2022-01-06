Mayor announces salary hikes for city workers

Mayor Ubraj Narine yesterday announced that city council workers will receive increases in their wages and salaries both for last year and the new year.

At a press conference yesterday held at his office, Narine said increases of 5% for 2021, which will be retroactive, and 5% for 2022 had been agreed to by the council, for all categories of staff. “So the total staff will receive a 5% salary increase from 2021 retroactive January and going forward a next 5% from January 2022, so in all they will receive 10% in salary increase,” he said.

According to the mayor, over 600 Mayor and City Council staffers will be benefiting from the increase, which was proposed by the city’s Finance Committee and approved by the Council. He said a payout would be made by January 15.