Persaud’s unbeaten 54 highlights opening day

A fighting half-century from Akshaya Persaud stood out on day one of the first Best versus Best four-day match at Albion Community Centre Ground, Berbice yesterday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Leon Johnson’s XI climbed to a close of play score of 188 for seven after 91 overs under sunny and windy conditions.

The Everest Cricket Club left-hander showed his grit, spending over three ours at the crease where he faced 152 balls on his way to 54 not out. During that time, he managed to stroke four boundaries after facing 152 balls.