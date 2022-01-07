Restoring the Manari Ranch

The name Manari is associated with one of Guyana’s best-known cattle ranches in Guyana. The Manari Guest House used to be one of the places of choice for visitors to the Rupununi.

While the name Manari still ‘pops’ up in literature on the subject of tourism, its present proprietor concedes that it is these days, a shadow of its former self. More recently, that decline has been accentuated by the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic, the current proprietor Lisa Orella says, “shut and closed my business.”

Afterwards, she moved to Canada to work and earn in order to save what is still regarded as one of the Rupununi’s historic visitor landmarks.