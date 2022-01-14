Diamond man impaled

The Guyana Police Force is investigating the death of a Diamond Housing Scheme man, who was impaled on Thursday at Falcon Drive, Industrial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

In a statement on what they have labelled a “freak accident,” the Guyana Police Force said Troy Anthony Ponton, 43, of 1939 14 Ave Diamond Housing Scheme rode his bicycle onto a pavement where there was unfinished construction work and several steel rods protruding from a culvert.

According to the police, a friend who had been accompanying Ponton told the investigating rank that he heard an impact and he stopped his cycle and called out to the man but he did not get a response. He turned back to investigate and found Ponton in an upright position with his head resting on the steel rods, which was protruding from his nose.