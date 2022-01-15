GTT Linden service hit by vandals

Investigations have revealed that a deliberate act resulted in several GTT customers being unable to access landline and mobile data service connectivity in Linden and its surrounding areas on January 14, 2022, a release from the company said today.

Areas affected also include Mahdia, Mabura, Ituni and Kwakwani.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin, said, “This was a deliberate act; the perpetrator(s) climbed the pole, removed the protective ‘U‘ guard and proceeded to cut the cable.”

He added, “Connectivity in this 21st century is essential, and even the slightest disconnection can cause severe inconvenience – for this we apologise and assure all our customers that we are working to restore services in the shortest possible time.”

GTT is offering a reward to anyone who can provide actionable information, which may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. “We are asking the people of the highway communities and Linden to help us hold these individuals accountable for this ill deed”, the release said.

GTT recently launched its high-speed internet service, GTT Fibre, in Amelia’s Ward, Linden as part of its nationwide drive to deliver faster connections and reliable service to its subscribers.