GTT’s services in Linden, surrounding areas disrupted by vandalism

GTT on Saturday reported the disruption of services to its customers in Linden and surrounding areas due to a deliberate act of vandalism.

In a statement, GTT said customers in Linden as well as Mahdia, Mabura, Ituni and Kwakwani were from Friday unable to access landline and mobile data service connectivity.

“This was a deliberate act; the perpetrator(s) climbed the pole, removed the protective ‘U‘ guard and proceeded to cut the cable,” GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Home Solutions and Fixed Networks Eshwar Thakurdin said.

“Connectivity in this 21st century is essential, and even the slightest disconnection can cause severe inconvenience – for this we apologise and assure all our customers that we are working to restore services in the shortest possible time,” he added.

The statement said the telecommunications company is offering a reward to anyone who can provide actionable information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s). “We are asking the people of the highway communities and Linden to help us hold these individuals accountable for this ill deed.”

GTT recently launched its high-speed internet service, GTT Fibre, in Amelia’s Ward, Linden as part of its nationwide drive to deliver faster connections and reliable service to its subscribers.