GTT, WANSAT launch satellite internet service

GTT Inc. (GTT) and WANSAT Networks Inc. (WANSAT), a Guyanese-owned Internet Service Provider with a focus on providing satellite broadband connectivity to rural and hinterland areas yesterday announced the launch of their partnership “Connectivity Anywhere”, a new satellite internet service.

The partnership between GTT and WANSAT will provide much-needed connectivity to communities that are currently underserved or unserved, GTT said in a release.

“We are thrilled to launch this new service with WANSAT,” said Damian Blackburn, CEO of GTT. “This partnership is a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing connectivity to every corner of Guyana. By expanding our network and leveraging WANSAT’s expertise in satellite technology, we can now provide reliable telecommunications services to customers in areas that were previously unreachable”, Blackburn said.