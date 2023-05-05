Guyana News

GTT, WANSAT nearing goal of high-speed internet to hinterland after successful satellite launch

From the left are COO of GTT Business Solutions, Orson Ferguson; Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop; CEO of Tagman Media Inc, Alex Graham, and CEO of WANSAT, Andre Jones, after the announcement was made at the Guyana Pavilion at Offshore Technology Conference 2023 being held in Houston, Texas
Guyana’s hinterland is now a step closer to enjoying the benefits of reliable high-speed broadband internet courtesy of two local communications companies, as a result of the recent launch of a communications satellite.

A GTT release yesterday informed that along with its partner WANSAT, it is now closer to providing high-speed broadband internet to remote regions of Guyana after the successful launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite into a geostationary orbit on Sunday, April 30.

The successful launch was done by global communications company Viasat Inc aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

