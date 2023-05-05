GTT, WANSAT nearing goal of high-speed internet to hinterland after successful satellite launch

Guyana’s hinterland is now a step closer to enjoying the benefits of reliable high-speed broadband internet courtesy of two local communications companies, as a result of the recent launch of a communications satellite.

A GTT release yesterday informed that along with its partner WANSAT, it is now closer to providing high-speed broadband internet to remote regions of Guyana after the successful launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite into a geostationary orbit on Sunday, April 30.

The successful launch was done by global communications company Viasat Inc aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.