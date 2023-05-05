Workers must unite to create to create better working conditions – President says

The absence of a united labour movement has stymied the gains of the working class, President Irfaan Ali said as he described the division as “sad.”

“Yet another May Day finds the local labour movement divided. A fractured labour movement undermines workers’ solidarity. This is far from desirable in protecting workers rights and consolidating their gains,” the Head of State posited in his May Day nationwide address.

Ali stressed there must be unity among the parties in order to create better working conditions and upliftment for workers.