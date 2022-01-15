Invigorated crossover voting bloc will be an electoral headache in 2025 for both large parties

Dear Editor,

Both the PNC and PPP came to power through “crossover voters” in 2015 and 2020, and hung by a thread of a one-seat majority. In 2011, the PPP was a minority Government by one seat. In politics now, the “crossover” voters matter for any party to win an election! What the PNC and PPP need to know is that Crossover voters want the PPP to govern well, and justly, and without corruption, and we want them to be very successful. Similarly, crossovers want the PNC to serve faithfully as a vibrant, viable Opposition and a Government in waiting. We want a strong, responsible Opposition asking questions, and requesting public disclosures of information incessantly. This is needed to make sure democracy is preserved, corruption is exposed, and that the Government is doing its job well. Crossovers want honesty, decency, and integrity, and ethical behaviour from the Opposition as well as the Government. When crossovers gave the PPP the nod in 2020, it was not because the PPP had clean hands and the PNC didn’t. These two parties have bedeviled the nation for six decades. They both have ‘sticky’ hands. Guyana’s elections have always been about choosing between “the devil” and “the deep blue sea.” Some say it’s choosing between “dumb and dumber.” Any party that refuses to renegotiate a wicked oil contract that would keep poor people poor, is simply dumb. I leave it to you to determine which party is which. When crossovers’ voted for the PNC and PPP in 2015 and 2020, it was with the expectation that they would “go and sin no more,” not continue in old ways and bad habits. Crossovers will not support any party that becomes a kleptocracy.

So if the PPP thinks a one-seat majority is justification, and a landslide mandate to railroad its agenda without consultation, it has misjudged the mind and resolve of the crossovers and is losing goodwill quickly. Crossovers will not support that. The hash tag of Crossovers now is, “Never Again PNC” given that the PNC tried to rig in 2020, the way it rigged from 1964-1992. They see the PNC as unredeemable, and that rigging cannot be erased from their DNA. But Crossovers do not believe “Never Again PNC” means “automatic shoo-in for the PPP.” If the PPP wants to continue where it left off, in 2015, and wants to govern the same way, crossovers will look for another party, and support an emerging “Third Force.” Crossovers see an unrepentant, unredeemed PNC, as is, as a “dead horse.” If you’re riding a horse and it dies, get off. Changing riders, trying a new bit or bridle, painting the horse, or buying a stronger whip, will not bring that horse to life again. Changing captains after the Titanic hit the iceberg would not have made a difference. The PNC and PPP need to understand that Crossovers tend to be very educated about the issues. They don’t see themselves as PR people for any party. They will critique any party when necessary because they are nationalists, not partisans. Crossovers want to see adherence to high ethics, in and out of Parliament. “Slow fire, mo fire” and violent “street action” will not attract crossover votes. Crossovers are tired of the old politics of divide and rule, the politics of exclusion, and hypocrisy about unity or “One Guyana.”

Crossovers also believe that the nation’s wealth belongs to all the people. It’s “our wealth, our country.” The Government are the trustees and caretakers, not the owners. Such wealth is for the benefit of all our people, not foreign corporations. Investors deserve a reasonable profit, but not almost 90%, while Guyana gets only 10%. Crossovers want both the PNC and PPP to apologise to the nation for their sins against the people in giving away Guyana’s oil, gas, gold, timber, and other such natural resources. Foreign companies get tax waivers and huge profits while Guyanese live “hand-to-mouth.” Crossovers want the PPP and PNC to confess their sins, repent and be on the same side with the people against rapacious, parasitic foreign corporations, fleecing our nation with our Government’s and Opposition’s connivance. Crossovers want renegotiation of the oil contracts, now, and will not ever compromise on this issue! Ignore these crossovers to your own peril, and your stay in Government will be uncertain, regardless of how many hampers you gave out! Crossovers will support Mr. Glenn Lall’s legal challenge to the iniquitous oil contract.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall