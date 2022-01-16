Once crossover votes go to a third party, the PNC wins

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to “Invigorated Crossover voters …” by Dr. Jerry Jailall (SN Jan 15). His analysis is well written and spot on, but incomplete. The cross over voters made the difference for the Coalition victory in 2015, and PPP victory in 2020. Had the PNC governed wisely and had Nagamootoo and Ramjattan protected Indian interests, the Coalition would have won again. The PPP has blown away its chances in 2025. The floating voters will not remain with the PPP, or go back to the Coalition. They will go to a new political vehicle. The floating voters will hold the balance in Parliament. Either PPP, or Coalition will head a minority government; such an outcome will best serve Guyana’s interest. The odds are in favor of the Coalition. The PPP has betrayed the public’s trust on its promise to end corruption. It is clear that neither party can be trusted to combat corruption, or renegotiate the oil contracts.

Jailall has described the PNC as a dead horse. I disagree. Its base is strong. Not a single African academic, or person of stature on the Coalition side, had come out and openly condemned the attempted rigging. That suggests that the 47% received in 2015 is solid. The PNC didn’t have full turnout. So one can add a percent or two to it. The PPP support came out solidly. So it can’t grow. If anything, the PPP’s support will decline because of migration of its base, and rising disenchantment over unemployment, contracts, and religious favoritism. Hindus and Christians are complaining everywhere. Disgruntlement with PPP is increasing over corruption, mismanagement, and arrogance of its leadership. Insensitivity is manifesting itself with outright bullyism in several government departments and agencies. This is most glaring at GuySuCo, whose workers changed government, in 2015 and 2020. The ill treatment of sugar workers, and failure to reopen the four closed estates, will ensure that crossover voters do not vote PPP again. The likely 15,000 votes displaced from GuySuCo, will not be there for PPP in 2025. Since AFC betrayed them, they will vote another party. This will take the PPP below the PNC’s strength. Once the swing voters go for a third party or stay home, PNC wins. The PPP leadership does not listen to anyone. The PNC leadership may listen next time around in government. Change is good.

Sincerely,

Edward Burrowes