Anthony advises strict policies to prevent COVID-19 spread in workplaces

Employers should have strict policies in place at their businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, on Wednesday.

During his daily COVID-19 update, Anthony stated that there are a few things that can be done to ensure that the workplace is relatively safe and COVID-19 free, including proper ventilation to allow for the free flow of air within the building. He said there should to be some form of screening when employees enter the building. “One such thing would be to make sure that people are fully vaccinated and now also it would be more important for you [the employer] to check to see whether or not they [the employees] have booster [vaccine] doses because that is very important,” he said.