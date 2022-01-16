East Berbice single mother receives new house from Vitality Inc.

An East Bank Berbice single mother of six on Friday received a newly constructed house on the lot she became the owner of 13 years ago.

Ruthel Henry, 57, who will reside with her one minor child at the $2.7 million house, which she received from Vitality Inc. through a partnership between the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) and Rose Hall Youth and Sport Club (RHTYSC). “I am so happy, so very happy,” Henry told Stabroek News.

According to the woman, who is a cleaner attached to the BCB, she became the owner of the Lot 1079 Glasgow New Housing Scheme property in 2009 but due to her circumstances she was unable to ever build any type of structure at the location. Instead, she rented a house at another location. “I got sick so because of my sickness I was unable to build the house. I did start put down them posts them but I couldn’t do anything else so I’m very happy now,” she explained.

However, now she plans to save the money she used to spend on rent in case of an emergency.

The 20×28 feet two-bedroom flat with indoor washroom facilities was officially handed over to Henry on Friday by the Directors of Vitality Inc. Abbas Hamid, Surain Sawh, Badesh Thakur, Mahiesh Ramotar, and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues,

Hamid, on behalf of Vitality Inc., stressed, that at the launch of the company here last year it committed to building several homes in Guyana for families who are in need as part of its dedication to charity.

According to Hamid, Henry’s is the second home they have constructed. The first was for a family in Region One. They have plans to build two other houses in 2022.

Minister Rodrigues commended the company for continually recognising its social responsibilities and supporting projects that positively impact the lives of Guyanese. “I have been associated with Vitality before and that is because I think they have a great sense of corporate social responsibility…,” she said.

She added, that Vitality Inc. is setting the example for other companies, letting them know that it is important to give back to society and contribute to the development of Guyana.

Additionally, a cheque for the purchase of a pitch cover was also handed over to BCB Assistant Treasurer, Neil Rudder, and Secretary, Angela Haniff, who were both present at the location on Friday.

According to Minister Rodrigues, the President of the BCB had reached out to her for the purchase of the pitch cover and she then reached out to Vitality Inc.