Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva was arrested by the police yesterday for allegedly discharging his licensed firearm while visiting his daughter in Cummings Lodge during last week.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Da Silva is accused of firing a shot in the air during a misunderstanding with Ishwar Singh, 42, an uncle of his daughter.

The incident occurred around 18.30hrs at Second Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last Thursday.