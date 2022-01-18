Corriverton man in hospital with stab wounds

A Corriverton man is now at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he was stabbed several times about his body after another man intervened in a fight between the victim and his sister.

According to the police, on Sunday around 7.45 pm, Veeraj Singh, 25, a hire car driver of Scottsburg, Corriverton, and his sister, Jashoda Singh had an altercation in relation to their mother.

The man alleged that when he upbraided his sister she started to pelt him with bottles and he retaliated by picking up a mop stick which led to a fight between the two.