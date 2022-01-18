National Grade Six exams set for July 6 and 7

The Ministry of Education yesterday announced that the National Grade Six Assessment will be written on July 6 and 7 and there will be two mock examinations to prepare students.

The Ministry said that before the July exams, there will be mock exams in February and in May. According to the Ministry, on July 6, the candidates will write English Language Papers One and Two during the morning session, and Science Papers One and Two during the afternoon session. On the following day, the candidates will sit Mathematics Papers One and Two during the morning, and Social Studies Papers One and Two during the afternoon.

The first mock exams will be held on February 16 and 17. They will proceed in an order that is similar to the actual exams. The second mock exams are set for May 11 and 12 and will also proceed in an order similar to that of the actual exams.