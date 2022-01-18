One more COVID death, 892 new cases

One more COVID-19 death was yesterday reported along with 892 new cases of the virus.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country’s total deaths increased to 1,096. The latest fatality was identified as an 87-year-old man from Region Four who was fully vaccinated.

The Ministry’s dashboard showed that some 892 cases were reported, these came after 2,633 tests were done. As a result there are now 11,369 active cases, 15 of whom are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.