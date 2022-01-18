The Private Sector had stunted any formal minimum wage for some time

Dear Editor,

Is it true that Private Sector employers admitted to a minimum wage of $60,000 per month, or the equivalent of $15,000 per week of 5 days (40 hours), resulting in the grand rate of $3,000 per day? In the same breadth there is no reference (by the Ministry concerned) whether this ‘minimum’ is in fact that of a salary scale – as is normally observed in most organisations. One expects the very Ministry to be aware of the following sample of current salary scales for the bottom four rungs of the Public Service (inclusive of the recent 7% increase).

This proud Private Sector Grouping had stunted any formal ‘minimum’ for some time – during which several companies prominently boasted of their increasing financial success – an insensitivity which the most assertive unions cannot breach.

Right at this point in time there is legitimate discussion, locally and internationally, about the rising costs of basic daily consumables. But there are other critical items of sustainability to life which are not readily costed, so far as Guyana is concerned, including: housing, clothing, transport to work and back, medical charges, all the services bills; and much more, like children’s education (with technological requirements); and of course ‘Masks’ So much of the above constitute ‘allowances’ in management packages that would multiple $60,000 per month. Where then is the morality in offering a ‘Minimal Wage’ to a ‘Dear Worker/Customer’?

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)