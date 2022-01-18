ECCB to hold sessions for U15 cricketers Saturday

The East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) will hold extensive net sessions Saturday for U15 players at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) ground from 10am.

This is according to a release from the board.

“Players must be born on or after September 01, 2022 and must be fully vaccinated in order to be eligible for this session. They are required to walk with their birth certificate and vaccination card to the venue on Saturday,” the release stated.

“Interested clubs are asked to contact Mr Raymon Barton on 626-0223 to submit their list of players by Friday January 21, 2022 to register,” the release added.