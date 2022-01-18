Sankar-special hands WI U19s first win

On the heels of a good bowling performance, West Indies Under-19 registered their first win of the 2022 International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup after beating Scotland by seven wickets yesterday.

At the Basseterre Stadium, St Kitts/Nevis, West Indies U19s won the toss and inserted Scotland U19s who were bundled out for 95 in 35.1 overs. The hosts then reached 96 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opening fast bowler, Shiva Sankar was the pick of the bowlers taking 3-17. He rocked the Scottish teens early on, leaving them 29 for three by the ninth over.

He was also instrumental in the field particularly with a sharp throw from deep square leg to dismiss Scotland’s top scorer, Oliver Davidson, who was attempting a second run.

Davidson made 43 from 93 balls. His innings was highlighted by four boundaries.

Extras was the next best contributor with 15.

Only Muhaymen Majeed (11) could reach double figures before he was stumped off of Anderson Mahase (2-16). Onaje Amory (2-26) and Matthew Nandu (1-5) also supported with the ball.

In the Chase, Shaqkere Parris top scored with 26 from 29 balls, laced with three fours and a six before he was bowled by Charlie Peet (1-15). Teddy Bishop, however, steered his side over the line with an unbeaten 23 from 27 balls which featured two fours and a six. Jordan Johnson was at the other end supporting with 14 not out while Rivaldo Clarke made 13.

Meanwhile, over in Trinidad and Tobago, frontrunners, Pakistan U19s defeated Zimbabwe U19s by 115 runs. Pakistan U19s posted 315 for nine after being asked to take first strike and returned to rout Zimbabwe U19s for 200 in 42.4 overs.

Pakistan U19’s innings was anchored by opener, Haseebullah Khan, who hammered four sixes and 10 fours on his way to a 155-ball 135. After losing his opening partner, Muhammad Shehzad (08) in the third over, Khan added 47 for the second wicket with Abul Faseeh (27).

Khan was then joined by Irfan Khan and the duo shared a third-wicket partnership of 189 runs with Irfan Khan stroking six fours and a six during his 73-ball 75.

Alex Falao was the pick of the bowlers, taking 5-58 while Mcgini Dube bagged 3-68.

Zimbabwe’s chase was foiled by Awais Ali who bagged 6-56 while Zeeshan Zameer and Ahmed Khan two wickets each. Brian Bennett top scored with 83 from 88 balls. His innings featured 11 fours and a six but he only got support from Matthew Welch (26) and Tendekai Mataranyika (26).

Over at Conaree Cricket Centre, Sri Lanka U19s stunned Australia U19s by four wickets. Australia were asked to bat and were routed for 175 while Sri Lanka U19s responded with 177 for six with 13 overs to spare. Dunith Wellalage ripped through the Australian innings to end with 5-28. He was complemented by Treveen Mathew and Matheesha Pathirana with two wickets each. Opener Campbell Kellaway top scored with 54 after hitting five fours and one six.

Sri Lanka’s chase was piloted by Wellalage who returned to hit 52 from 71 balls, laced with four fours and a six. He added 70 for the fifth wicket with Anjala Bandara who made 33. Ranuda Somarathne ensured his side over the line with 32 not out.

Tom Whitney and Joshua Garner both picked up two wickets each.