Easy wins for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

(ICC) Pre-tournament favourites Bangladesh and Sri Lanka eased to victory in their respective games on the opening day of the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
Bangladesh’s spinners set up a regulation run-chase to overcome Malaysia while Sri Lanka thwarted Scotland through a powerful batting display.
Brief scores:
Bangladesh beat Malaysia by 8 wickets. Malaysia 49/9 in 20 Overs; Bangladesh 53/2 in 8 overs.
Player of the Match: Rumana Ahmed
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 109 runs. Sri Lanka 182/4 in 20 Overs; Scotland 73 All Out in 12.1 Overs.
Player of the Match: Chamari Athapaththu