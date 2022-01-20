Electric cycle rider crushed by container truck

The rider of an electric cycle was on Tuesday crushed to death by a container truck in the vicinity of Muneshwers Limited, on Water Street, Georgetown.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old, Carlon Windsor Barrett, of Lot 32 Victoria Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

According to a Guyana Police Force release, the accident occurred at about 14:30 hours on Tuesday and investigations have so far revealed that an articulated lorry bearing registration number GZZ 6378 with trailer TEE 6391 was transporting a 40-foot container laden with lumber.