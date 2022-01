An Onderneeming Phase Two family is still calling for adequate recompense after members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit broke into their home and ransacked it last year.

Orin Klass and his family are still coming to grips with what happened on September, 15, 2021 as to date they are still living in fear.

Klass told Stabroek News that he is currently seeking legal advice on the way forward.