Three charged with littering -police vow to clamp down on defaulters

Three men were on Tuesday charged with littering at Wellington Street, Georgetown and released on $40,000 bail each.

Satnarine Bisnauth, a tailor of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; Jomo Singh, of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown; and Wellington Jirk, of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were arraigned before Magistrate Annette Singh who granted them bail. The trio were separately charged with dumping litter in a public place. Magistrate Singh released them on $40,000 bail each and adjourned the matters to February 10.

According to a recent police release, following a clean-up campaign over the weekend, the force will be clamping down on ‘litterbugs’.

The clean-up campaign was spearheaded by President Irfaan Ali in a collaborative effort with the private sector and Joint Services aimed at restoring the beauty of the ‘Garden City’.