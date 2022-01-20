Gibson appointed head coach of Yorkshire

YORKSHIRE, England, CMC – Former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson has been announced as the new head coach of English County Cricket club Yorkshire, on a three-year deal.

The Barbadian will start his new job at the end of February once his contract with the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League finishes next month.

Gibson, 52, will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the First Team, supported by two assistant coaches who will be appointed shortly, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach. This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward,” Gibson said.

He added that he had spoken at length with interim Managing Director of Yorkshire Cricket Darren Gough, to whom he will report, about the direction the club is heading in and he was excited to be a part of that future.

Gough described Gibson joining the club as “an important moment”.

“Ottis is one of the best coaches in the world and will be a fantastic addition. His knowledge, commitment, experience and cricket know-how will be vital for us as we move into pre-season and get ourselves up and running,” he said.

“We were absolutely blown away by the level of interest and quality of candidates for this role, but I have no doubt that he’s the best person for the job and will pick up the challenge with relish.”

Gibson joins Yorkshire with a wealth of coaching experience having previously performed the role of head coach for the West Indies and South Africa, and bowling coach for England and Bangladesh.

The former West Indies cricketer played two Test Matches and 15 One Day Internationals during his 17-year playing career and was in charge of the side during their 2012 T20 World Cup triumph. He also formed a key part of England’s backroom staff during two Ashes series victories.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ottis to the club,” Yorkshire chair Lord Patel said. “His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had a distinguished career performing at the highest level.”

“He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world-class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level,” he added.

Gibson replaces Andrew Gale, who was sacked along with the rest of the coaching staff during a racism scandal surrounding former player Azeem Rafiq.

An investigation into allegations by Pakistan-born Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire between 2008 and 2018, found that he was a victim of racial harassment and bullying.