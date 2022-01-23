Infrastructure, ICT among sectors for major investments in budget, Jagdeo says

The government’s 2022 national budget, which is set to be presented to the nation on Wednesday, focuses heavily on investments for the future that will enrich the lives of Guyanese, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who signalled major projects in the public infrastructure, agriculture, ICT and oil and gas sectors aimed at propelling development.

“We have spoken about that framework of ensuring infrastructure for future growth that will be one of dominant areas in the new budget. New highways, roads, investing in power grids, ICT, the same thing that makes our business more competitive so we can generate more jobs and more diverse jobs in agriculture, in ICT in other areas not just oil and gas,” Jagdeo said during an interview broadcast on the National Communications Network (NCN) on Friday.