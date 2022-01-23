These exercises are nothing else but to curb dissent and to stifle free expression

Dear Editor,

There is this new development that is gaining some degree of traction here. Citizens are crying about humiliation and loss of reputational standing for the most frivolous things, developments that are childish, so petulant and pathetic they are. It is to ward off candid Guyanese, who are quick to categorize foes with less than lovable names, long part of local culture. Guyanese were made of tough stuff back then, could take it, and roll with the blows. They bided their time, and came back swinging at the slightest opening. This is why I question what we have today in Guyana.

Editor, I can understand someone objecting and retaliating with suit over being called a ‘pimp’, but not a wimp. This is taking pretence too far, hypocrisy too thick. As for those who shed tears over being hurt badly by letters asserting incompetence, insipidity, and the like, I find that so deliciously precious, as to qualify to be lingerie tears. Where does this appalling and utter nonsense stop? Surely, there must be a limit. Otherwise, we could be comporting ourselves like North Koreans and Red Chinese -not a thought in our heads, other than the agreeable. If anybody is offended, read again. Because this is how agents of the state are recruited to bend the obstinate, where all speak alike, sound alike, almost look alike, in true imitation of the uniforms once worn by the Viet Cong, which were cone hats, and black pajamas. I wait for objections.

Stop abusing and misusing the court system for what is nothing but frivolous and infantile. But I think there are larger objectives embedded in these proceedings involving so much so-called pain, angst, and desecration of the spirit. It is to curb dissent, to stifle free expression, to intimidate adversaries, to violate Constitutional rights, and to diminish democratic norms. This is beyond fair comment. It is about frank expression. It is of public figures subject to sharper glares. It is of speaking to truth. It is time we get real. Those who can’t take the heat should get out of the kitchen. Collect baseball cards. Compose chutney/rap songs.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall