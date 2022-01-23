Lady Jags to play Dominica next month

Guyana’s senior women’s football team, the Lady Jaguars, will oppose Dominica and the Turks and Caicos Islands next month in qualifiers for the 2022 Concacaf W Championships.

According to a release from the Guyana Football Federation the 2022 Concacaf W Championships, will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Initially scheduled for last November, the fixtures were rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be staged February 16 and 19 respectively.