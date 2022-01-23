Zhang, Xavier win Desinco Rapid tourney

Alexander Zhang and Kristin Xavier played unbeaten to emerge winners in the DeSinco Rapid Online U-12 National

Chess Championships last weekend.

The 45 participants (29 boys and 16 girls) played on the Tornelo.com rapid platform with a 15-minute plus a two-second increment, which was supervised by leading FIDE arbiter John Lee.

Zhang collected six points in the seven-round tournament, while Xavier amassed the full quota of seven points from her seven games. Zhang drew with Arysh Raguhunauth and Nicholas Zhang. DeSinco sponsored the U-12 Championships with a total of $150,000.

Meanwhile, in international chess, the Tata Steel Tournament is ongoing at Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. The tournament ends on January 30.

Chess game

White: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Black: Andrey Esipenko

Event: 84th Tata Steel, 2022, Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, January 18

Type of Game: Giuoco Piano

1. e4e5 2. Nf3Nc6 3. Bc4Nf6 4. d3Bc5 5. c3d6 6. O-Oh6 7. Re1O-O 8. h3Bb6 9. a4a5

10. Nbd2Ne7 11. Bb3c6 12. Nf1Ng6 13. Ng3d5 14. exd5Nxd5 15. d4exd4 16. Nxd4Re8

17. Rxe8+Qxe8 18. Bxd5cxd5 19. Be3Bc7 20. Qd2Bd7 21. b3Bxg3 22. fxg3Qe5 23. Qf2Rc8 24. Rf1f6 25. Re1Qd6 26. Nf5Bxf5 27. Qxf5Ne7 28. Qg4Rxc3 29. Bf4Qc5+ 30. Kh2Kh7

31. h4d4 32. Qe6. ½-½. Draw.