Companies seeking pre-qualification for natural gas projects

Twelve companies on Thursday submitted information to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) for pre-qualification for the proposed natural gas-fired power plant and natural gas liquid plant.

The documents presented were from local, regional and international companies. According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the project will be located in a section of the Wales Development Zone. The government has invited parties to invest in the gas-to-energy project which is expected to cost approximately US$900 million.

The names of the companies that presented information are as follow: