Corentyne woman critical after allegedly burnt by husband

A Corentyne woman is now critical in the George-town Public Hospital after she was allegedly badly burnt by her common law husband two Fridays ago.

Natasha Lall, 42, a cleaner at the Tagore Memorial Secondary School sustained burn injuries from her nose all the way to her legs, her distraught mother relayed yesterday.

According to information gathered, Lall was cooking when the accused known as “Narei”, a labourer, of Number 64 Village, Corentyne, doused her with a jar of kerosene. A fire was then lit.

Her relatives said the suspect was nabbed following the incident and is currently on remand