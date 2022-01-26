CID cop on corruption charge

A policeman was yesterday placed on $100,000 bail after being charged in the George-town Magistrate’s Court with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Constable Mario Parsram of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the particulars of the case, Parsram between June 9, 2021 and July 6, 2021 at Georgetown, willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice in a bid to forego criminal charges against Patris Petrie.

Parsram is being represented by attorney at law Bernard Da Silva who made a successful bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to February 2022.