Exxon subsidiary to remove mangroves for laying of cable

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) says it will be monitoring the removal and subsequent restoration of approximately 240m2 of mangroves and cordgrass at Ogle, East Coast Demerara as part of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited’s (EEPGL) Fibre Optic Cable Project.

A release yesterday from NAREI noted that EEPGL intends to implement a high-speed fibre optic/wireless transport service for its Guyana onshore and offshore facilities which requires the installation of a submarine fibre optic cable connecting the offshore EEPGL facilities to onshore network services.

The release said that the project will require the removal of mangroves along with some of the rip-rap boulders that currently form part of the sea defence structure at Ogle. The total area that will be affected is approximately 240m2 with 100% removal of both cordgrass and mangroves.