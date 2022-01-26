Dear Editor,

It was so inspiring to read the very balanced protest of those Guyanese counterparts who grouped to complain most vociferously in the press about this government’s (not country’s) subservient connection with Brazil’s Bolsonaro.

The news of its relationship with one who has an unashamed history of contempt for, and violence against, Brazil’s indigenous peoples and descendants of slaves, comes as a most disconcerting portrayal of its profound amorality, its voraciousness, its indifference to the humanity and self-respect which Guyana’s citizens must have. We therefore could not possibly forgive the adults who pretend to be government of the people (including the sugar workers) to denigrate our intelligence, particularly that of our children whom they educate to learn and know better.

Quite the contrary, it must be understood that this country belongs to all peoples, to whom all governments are accountable, that there is a limit to which we can tolerate the presumption of our being merely sheep. For it is by no means a political issue. On the contrary, the proposed collaboration is no less than a fundamental affront to our dignity, our human rights. Guyanese all insist on being respected. All our forefathers, both from indenture and slavery, would condemn this embarrassing display of subservience.

Yours faithfully,

Elijah Bijay