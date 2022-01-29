Cop dies after crashing into parked truck along Mocha road -had been speeding, GPF says

Police Constable 23012 Faustin Magloire lost his life in an accident on Thursday evening when he crashed into a parked truck along the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred around 19.30 hrs and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday said Magloire, who was was the driver of a car, PYY 9539, had been speeding at the time.

In a statement issued yesterday, the GPF said that the truck, GAB 8376, was parked on the northern side of the Mocha Access Road with its lights on when the driver of a hire car, HC 2865 and Magloire, 27, of Perseverance Housing Scheme, EBD, were involved in an accident.