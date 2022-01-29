UG student on charges over forged driver’s licence

A University of Guyana (UG) student was on Friday granted bail after he was charged with fraud and uttering a fake driver’s licence to the police.

Shaquan Caesar, 20, was released on a total of $200,000 bail after he appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magis-trates’ Courts and denied the charges.

It is alleged that on January 25, at Brickdam, with intent to defraud, he forged a Guyana driver’s licence in the name of Antoney Jacobs. It was also alleged that on January 25, at Brickdam, with intent to defraud, he uttered a forged driver’s licence in the name of Jacobs to a police constable, knowing same to be forged.