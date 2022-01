The mother of Isaiah Edwards, the youth who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday by her now ex-partner, is hoping that the man will be soon brought to justice.

Codisha Edwards, of East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, told this newspaper that her 19-year-old son died at the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal due to the injury inflicted by her partner of three years, Shawn Bobb.

The police have issued a wanted bulletin for Edwards, 30, in connection with the stabbing.