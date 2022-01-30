Society is also aware that lots of opinions can be bought

Dear Editor,
I hear the opinion expressed by Kit Nascimento (SN, ‘Where were these signatures when our country was threatened by an attempt to install a dictatorship?’ 25 Jan 2022). Society hears him. Society is also aware that lots of opinions are not necessarily based on justice and fair play, but can be bought and influenced by big money power and relationships. The 2020 Election is still before the court for determination for valid outcome. Any veracity ascribed to the election awaits judicial pronouncement. Where Kit, or the government stands on this issue, unfortunately, is not solely for them or any hired opinion to determine.
Sincerely,
Lincoln Lewis