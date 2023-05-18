Press association must ensure any attempt to undermine it is soundly defeated

Dear Editor,

Mr. Christopher ‘Kit’ Nascimento in his letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News decided to go into his toolkit to tinker with the Guyana Press Association and declare what should or should not obtain.

The GPA’s Executive explained why and how its eligible members could vote at the elections and why the list was announced at that time. The “contender” participated in previous GPA elections and is aware of the process. He is even aware that because registered members were tardy back then they were encouraged to pay their dues before they can vote. He must be aware that there were other contested elections to the point that one Vice President won in a tie by a coin toss.

According to the GPA’s Constitution, Full Members, essentially those who have practiced as professional journalists for a minimum of three (3) years, “shall be entitled to exercise full voting rights in the affairs of the Association”. There is nothing in the Constitution that requires their names to be circulated in the public domain simply because another registered member not yet a nominee for a position demands that be done.

The fact that a highly respected Attorney, Mr. Ronald Burch-Smith, agreed to preside and presided as the Returning Officer over the election should tell us all something. The fact that five female representatives from the Diplomatic Community (on Mother’s Day) observed the process is instructive. The lack of civility and the instigation of controversy may not be lost to them.

To mark World Press Freedom Day, the Heads of Missions of the United States of America, the British High Commission, the Canadian High Commission and the Delegation of the European Union emphasized that “it is imperative that all stakeholders, including decision makers such as the government and the opposition, maintain a mutually respectful relationship with the media in its capacity as the fourth estate and as a vital part of democracy in action”.

Editor, Kit Nascimento must be aware that those missions were there at the GPA Elections on May 14th 2023 and are fully aware that the Chapultepec Declaration in the Preamble states:

“Wherever the media can function unhindered and determine their own direction and manner of serving the public, there is a blossoming of the ability to seek information, to disseminate it without restraints, to question it without fear and to promote the free exchange of ideas and opinions. But wherever freedom of the press is curtailed, for whatever reasons, the other freedoms vanish.

“After a period when attempts were made to legitimize government control over news outlets, it is gratifying to be able to work together to defend freedom. Many men and women worldwide join us in this task. But opposition remains widespread. Our continents are no exception. There are still countries whose despotic governments abjure every freedom, particularly those freedoms related to expression. Criminals, terrorists and drug traffickers still threaten, attack and murder journalists.

“But that is not the only way to harm a free press and free expression. The temptation to control and regulate has led to decisions that limit the independent action of the media, of journalists and of citizens who wish to seek and disseminate information and opinions.”

The Guyana Press Association must remain resolute to ensure that any attempt/subterfuge to undermine its credibility/operations is soundly and utterly discredited and abandoned.

Yours faithfully,

Enrico Woolford

Past President,

Guyana Press Association