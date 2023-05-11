GPA says all set for Sunday’s elections

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday announced that it is far advanced in its plans for the holding of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for Sunday at which office-bearers will be elected for the next two years.

“All eligible persons shall be allowed to vote in accordance with the GPA’s Constitution. Voting will be done in secret. In addition to continuous registration, based on the now more than one-month old notice for the meeting, numerous media workers have completed their registration and updated their dues. A membership drive was conducted and direct visits to media houses were done as well as options for bank transfers and payment by mobile money,” a release from the association said.