Voters’ list visibility in contention as GPA election looms

As the Guyana Press Association (GPA) prepares for elections tomorrow, presidential contender Neil Marks is disappointed that it has not made the list of eligible voters available.

However, the GPA said that list will be made public by the returning officer Attorney-at-Law Ronald Burch-Smith tomorrow, to preserve the confidentiality of members who requested this.

The GPA has assured that all eligible members will be allowed to vote, in accordance with the body’s Constitution and that every effort has been made to ensure the elections will be free, fair and transparent.