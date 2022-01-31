No fraud found in Region Six flood relief programme – Armogan

An investigation into claims of attempts to defraud the government’s flood relief programme in Region Six has found no evidence of “corruption or skullduggery”, Regional Chairman David Armogan yesterday said.

Speaking with Stabroek News via phone he said that after a claims period was opened for a month, a number of persons made complaints. On investigation of those claims he said that they did not find evidence to suggest that persons involved in the payout of flood relief were engaged in fraudulent activities.

“The claims were sorted out, some are still to be addressed but people were saying all sorts of things but when we looked at it there was nothing of the sort. There is no skullduggery or corruption in the process,” Armogan related.