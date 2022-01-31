Ram and McRae raises concerns about legal status of Natural Resource Fund

Accounting firm Ram and McRae yesterday raised concerns about the legal status of the Natural Resource Fund Act.

In its review of the 2022 budget in today’s Stabroek News, Ram and McRae said that “There is nothing in the Act that makes the NRF a body corporate … which raises questions about the Directors’ fiduciary duty to what Chief Justice Ian Chang referred to as a none-entity”.

It was the latest in a string of criticisms of the legislation that the PPP/C government rushed through Parliament on December 29 with just days of notice and no consultation.