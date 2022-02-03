Fish catches were higher in latter part of 2021 – Mustapha

Amidst reports of low catches by fishing communities across the country, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha on Tues-day countered that fishers had recorded increases in catches for the latter part of 2021.

“I want to quote a reputable processor in the fishing industry… one of the largest exporters in the history of Guyana told me last night that production increased from 400,000 tonnes at the end of last year to one million tonnes in January,” Mustapha said during his budget debate presentation to the National Assembly. He did not name the processor.

Mustapha’s disclosure was prompted by statements from Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Khemraj Ramjattan. In his address prior to Mustapha taking the floor, Ramjattan had questioned the veracity of the 11 per cent increased growth in the fishing sector as reported by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh in his budget presentation.

Singh had informed that “fishing is estimated to have grown by 11 per cent, having shown signs of recovery in the latter half of 2021 which resulted in some 15.7 per cent growth in fish production.” The minister also pointed out that notable increases were observed across all fish products, with the most significant growth observed for industrial finfish, which grew by 235.4 per cent.

Despite these figures, artisanal fishermen across the country have been complaining bitterly of significantly low catches and the resultant daily struggle to provide for their families.

However, Mustapha passionately put forward that government will continue to pump resources into the sector for the continued development of the fisheries industry in Guyana. On this note, he disclosed that the government has allocated more than $743.7 million to this sector – a 54 per cent ($451 million) increase over 2021 allocations.

The minister posited that the budget, which he described as “transformative”, will continue the momentum of expanding the fisheries industry.

He pointed out that monies have been budgeted to rehabilitate an additional 63 aquafarms, which are expected to increase production to 500,000 kg per year with an estimated value of over $300 million per annum. Further, some $230 million has been budgeted for the production of brackish-water shrimp.

In 2021, government engaged in the construction of 66 fish ponds for the production of the black shrimp which the industry has significant potential for. With investments and upgrades, over 300% of current production can be produced.

Mustapha also said that $200 million is to be spent on the development and introduction of marine cage fishing culture in Guyana.

“The cage culture project will be rolled out in two phases, firstly, the installation of cages to rear the fish and secondly, the construction of a hatchery and feed facility to support the further development. It is expected to further increase fish production by over 100,000 kg of fish per annum,” he explained.

According to the minister, approximately 135 persons, including hinterland communities, fish farmers, and particularly fishermen who are seeking alternative means of earning will be beneficiaries of this project.

“Due to these interventions, [the] fisheries industry is expected to grow by 5.8 per cent in 2022,” he declared while dismissing Ramjattan’s statement regarding the performance of the sector.