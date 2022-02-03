Prisoner, 18,  escapes from Lusignan jail while attending virtual court  

Earlier today between 09:45 hrs and 11:37 hrs, 18-year-old prisoner on remand, Kavin Singh, Lot 291 School Street Grove, East Bank Demerara escaped from the Lusignan Prison Virtual Court compound while attending court.

Enquiries disclosed that Singh was admitted at the Lusignan Prison on 2021-12-06, having been charged with two counts of Possession of Ammunition and Firearm and Robbery under Arms.

At about 09:30 hrs today, Prison Officer Dhanraj ‘uplifted’ seven inmates including Singh to attend court at Lusignan Prison. Singh and the other inmates were left in the custody of Prison Officer Rawlewayne Payne.

At about 09:45 hrs Singh, who was foot-cuffed at the time, asked Prison Officer Payne to use the prisoner washroom which is situated to the north western side of the court compound. Permission was granted and Singh left and went to use the washroom.

According to Prison Officer Payne, he left and went to the court office leaving the prisoner in the washroom and upon his return he went to the washroom and discovered Singh missing. An alarm was then raised.

Checks were made in the court compound and it was observed that the eastern fence of the court compound (chain link fence) was detached from the post.

Searches are presently being conducted for the escapee.