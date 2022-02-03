Man charged with murder of stepson

Shawn Bobb, 27, a construction worker of Lot 252 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown today appeared in court charged with the murder of his stepson, Isaiah Edwards, 19.

According to the police, Bobb appeared before Georgetown Magistrate Clive Nurse where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison. The case was postponed to 2022/02/11.

Bobb allegedly fatally stabbed Edwards, a construction worker, after a domestic dispute. Bobb then fled the scene. He was later captured by the police.

Edwards’ mother was also injured in the fracas.