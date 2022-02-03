Letters to the Editor

Pensioners’ increase is not in sync with the hardships this category of the citizenry face

By

Dear Editor,

The letter writer in his missive on nation’s largest budget stated government promised to increase old age pension to $40k (SN Feb1). As I recall what was promised on the campaign trail was this pension would be increased to $50k at the end of its five year term. I agree the largest budget in the history of budgets of the country, funded by the oil bonanza, and all pensioners are worthy of is a paltry $3k increase is not in sync with the hardships this category of the citizenry face and is unacceptable in view of prevailing economic circumstances.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed